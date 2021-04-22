Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Hold

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $386.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.

NYSE TWLO opened at $370.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.97. Twilio has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

