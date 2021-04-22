Morgan Stanley Acquires 191,941 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 147.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 16.4% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 526,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $2,094,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 178,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $970,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,343. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $24.67 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

