Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Holdings Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,987,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 213,636 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 205,028 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVGI. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

CVGI opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $308.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

