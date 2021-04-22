Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Neenah were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 1,098.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 128,615 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neenah, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $899.65 million, a PE ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

