Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,308,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

NFE opened at $43.36 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

