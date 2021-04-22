Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $255,000 Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Acushnet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $420.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.82 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

