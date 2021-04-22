Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $214,000 Holdings in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Retail Value worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Retail Value by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 859,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 458,214 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Retail Value by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Retail Value by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Shares of NYSE RVI opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $396.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. Retail Value Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Retail Value from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Retail Value news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Retail Value Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.