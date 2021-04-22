U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,356 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 76,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 84,537 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 260,196 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLCA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

