Truist Securities Upgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to “Buy”

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.53.

TREX stock opened at $102.47 on Monday. Trex has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $107.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,202,000 after acquiring an additional 105,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,560,000 after purchasing an additional 298,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,081,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Trex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

