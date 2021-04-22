Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TAP. Citigroup upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

TAP stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $9,317,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 238,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 28.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

