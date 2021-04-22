Mizuho Boosts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $5.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWN. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

SWN opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

