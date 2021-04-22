Morgan Stanley Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $95.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut State Street from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.07.

State Street stock opened at $80.14 on Monday. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

