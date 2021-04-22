Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells $1,832,400.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -76.30 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $13,393,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

