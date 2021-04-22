Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Nautilus worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nautilus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 62,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $479.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.