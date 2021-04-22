Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tribune Publishing by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8,086.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 166,424 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 92.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ TPCO opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Tribune Publishing has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $638.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

