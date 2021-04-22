Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,698 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 87,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,047,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.41 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $86,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $628,750.00. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

