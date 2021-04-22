Bank of America Begins Coverage on Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VEI. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.63.
Vine Energy stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. Vine Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
