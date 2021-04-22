Bank of America Begins Coverage on Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VEI. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Vine Energy stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. Vine Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of Vine Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

