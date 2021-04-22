JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

VZIO stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. VIZIO has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $25.90.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 162,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $3,177,638.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,413,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,225,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 over the last three months.

VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

