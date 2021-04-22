JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.
VZIO stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. VIZIO has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $25.90.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
