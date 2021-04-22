Raymond James Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $132.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WCN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $116.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $117.94.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,294,000 after buying an additional 457,117 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300,043 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

