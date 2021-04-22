Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,505 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $388.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.