Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 78,103 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,103 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of PlayAGS worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 377,569 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306,318 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,664 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.66.

AGS opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.48 million. Research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

