Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 571.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -1.27.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

