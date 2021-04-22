Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Precision BioSciences worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 267,511 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 279.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 54,269 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $138,249.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,741 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $84,454.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,974,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,119,235.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,512 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $518.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

