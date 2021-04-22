Wells Fargo & Company Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $134.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on YUM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.95.

Shares of YUM opened at $117.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.26. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Yum! Brands by 26.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

