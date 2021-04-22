LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,767,000 after acquiring an additional 870,896 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $48,153,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,084,000 after buying an additional 110,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 38,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FCN opened at $145.15 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

