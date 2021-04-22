LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,273,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLL shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $38.82.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

