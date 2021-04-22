Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.57% of LogicBio Therapeutics worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $43,215.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

LOGC opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

