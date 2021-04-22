LPL Financial LLC Invests $260,000 in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $989,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $10,628,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000.

Shares of IPOE opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

