Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $111.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.48. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

