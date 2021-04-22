LPL Financial LLC Invests $249,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

LECO stock opened at $125.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average of $115.66. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.12 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.