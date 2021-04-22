LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

BNO stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $17.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63.

