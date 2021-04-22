LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,412 Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,423,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6,686.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

EEMX stock opened at $80.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.53. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $87.61.

