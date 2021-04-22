Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Raised to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

AEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

NYSE AEE opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93. Ameren has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

