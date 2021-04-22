Oppenheimer Upgrades Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to Outperform

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

APO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

NYSE:APO opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

