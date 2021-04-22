Morgan Stanley Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $59.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $48.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 777.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,266 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,799,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $51,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

