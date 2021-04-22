Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cascades in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Cascades from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of CADNF opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

