Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 353,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123,926 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

