Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 586,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 127,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 106,273 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $147.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $265,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

