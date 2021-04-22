Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,926 Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,451 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $117.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

