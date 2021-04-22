Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Trading Up 6.7%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.01 and last traded at $39.01. Approximately 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 8.03.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

