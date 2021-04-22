8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Gap Up to $32.60

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.60, but opened at $33.52. 8X8 shares last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 6,114 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get 8X8 alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,810 shares of company stock valued at $656,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $58,486,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,478,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,828 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $40,872,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.