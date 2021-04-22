Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.45. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 108 shares traded.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $671.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.42.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.
