Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.45. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 108 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $671.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $3,403,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

