Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Sells $3,810,469.57 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $251.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.16 and a 200 day moving average of $238.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.50 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

