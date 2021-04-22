salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $2,937,129.14 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $2,937,129.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,274,209.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $982,765.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total value of $996,654.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $948,064.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $259,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $230.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.14. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $150.67 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $212.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 408,495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $86,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $2,092,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

