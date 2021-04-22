Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 170,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,590,702 shares.The stock last traded at $61.52 and had previously closed at $61.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,014,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $14,545,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 123,982 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

