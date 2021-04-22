CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,060.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,060 ($26.91) and last traded at GBX 2,005 ($26.20), with a volume of 5337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,992 ($26.03).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,839.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,536.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 124.50.

In related news, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, for a total transaction of £90,400 ($118,108.18). Also, insider Richard Gray acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, for a total transaction of £56,160 ($73,373.40).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

