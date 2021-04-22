Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.02

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.02 and last traded at $115.50, with a volume of 802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $703.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 20.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

