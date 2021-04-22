Analysts Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to Post $8.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will post $8.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $6.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $48.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.66 to $57.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $41.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.65 to $54.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.17.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $506.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

