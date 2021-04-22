Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) Insider Tom Joule Sells 5,250,000 Shares

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) insider Tom Joule sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £12,180,000 ($15,913,247.97).

Shares of LON JOUL opened at GBX 243.30 ($3.18) on Thursday. Joules Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 248.60 ($3.25). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 205.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £270.64 million and a P/E ratio of -11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Joules Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

