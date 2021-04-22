Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 12,536 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 16,494.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eyenovia were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,254,748 shares in the company, valued at $23,401,114. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EYEN has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

Shares of EYEN opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Eyenovia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.27.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

